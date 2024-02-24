WATCH: Brilliant play from Andreas Christensen ends in Joao Felix scoring Barcelona’s second against Getafe

Barcelona are on course to jump up to second in the La Liga table, leapfrogging Catalan rivals Girona in the process. They have now doubled their advantage over Getafe at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Raphinha scored the opener for the hosts on his first start since returning from injury, and despite him blowing a couple of big chances to make it 2-0, that scoreline has now been reached. It’s come from Joao Felix, also back in the line-up after injury, as he finished off a fine ball from Andreas Christensen.

🚨🚨| GOAL: JOAO FELIX DOUBLES THE LEAD!! Barca 2-0 Getafe pic.twitter.com/C3FiZ3AQuw — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 24, 2024

It’s a fantastic team goal from Barcelona. Raphinha with an inch-perfect pass to the marauding Christensen, whose did brilliantly to go beyond the forwards to play the ball into Felix’s path, and he made no mistake.

Getafe are now staring down the barrel of a defeat at Montjuic, while Barcelona will hope to see this one out to move five points behind Real Madrid in the table.