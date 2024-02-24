WATCH: Barcelona lead against Getafe as Raphinha scores on return to starting line-up

Barcelona can go second in the La Liga title if they defeat Getafe at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and they are on course to do that, having taken an early lead over Getafe.

It was a difficult start to proceedings for the hosts, as Jose Bordalas’ side made life difficult for them. However, they have managed to find a way through their relentless pressing, with Raphinha finding the back of the net after being played in by Jules Kounde.

WHAT A GOAL BY RAPHINHA 🔥🔥🔥 BARCELONA 1-0 pic.twitter.com/36Xo5vMcpE — 𝐗𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐄𝐫𝐚 (@harryfcb21) February 24, 2024

Getafe have found out the problem with playing such an aggressive pressing gameplan/high line, as all it took was a fine through ball from Kounde to release Raphinha, who made no mistake on his first start in over six weeks.

That goal should settle Barcelona down, as they look to make it four wins out of five in La Liga. It things stay as they are, they would move about Girona, who don’t play until Monday evening.