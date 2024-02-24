Tottenham Hotspur target could leave Sevilla this summer – Fabrizio Romano

There has been growing speculation on the future of Loic Bade over the last few months. The 23-year-old defender, who joined Sevilla on a permanent basis last summer from Rennes, has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were reportedly looking to sign Bade in January, before getting a deal over the line for Radu Dragesin instead. However, they could re-ignite their interest in the summer. Speaking to The Daily Briefing, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Sevilla could be open to selling Bade.

“Loic Bade could leave in the summer, it’s a possibility with a good proposal. Tottenham never opened talks for him in January, as far as I know; also they signed Radu Dragusin and they trust him for the future, so there’s no movement so far, that’s my understanding.”

Because of their financial problems, it’s highly likely that Sevilla will let Bade go, provided that their asking price is met by any potential suitors. One of those could be Spurs, although at this stage, it’s too early to say.