Sevilla starlet gushes about Sergio Ramos – “Playing with him is my childhood dream”

There’s no doubt that Sergio Ramos’s return to Sevilla at the start of the season has been positive. Although Los Nervionenses have had a poor campaign so far, the 37-year-old has left a positive influence in the changing room, something that is crucial for the younger members of Quique Sanchez Flores’ squad.

This includes Kike Salas, who has become a regular starter for Sevilla since Quique took over from Diego Alonso. The 21-year-old defended has absolutely loved playing alongside Ramos this season, as he told Relevo.

“Playing with Sergio is fulfilling my childhood dream. I watched him on TV and he was one of the best centre-backs in the world. He’s amazing to play with. What am I going to tell you about Sergio! I love his confidence, he transmits it to the team. It’s special because in the end he’s come out of the academy and he’s a reference. Every week for him is the same. He prepares at the same intensity.

Salas also spoke on Ramos’ return to Real Madrid on Sunday, which will the first time he has played at the Santiago Bernabeu since leaving Los Blancos in 2021.

“I’m sure it will be a match of many memories. It will be nice for him to return to what has been his home.”

Salas is expected to line up alongside once again at the Bernabeu, and they will hope to secure a positive result for Sevilla, who have been in better form over the last few weeks.