Sevilla have reported Real Madrid to Spanish Football Federation over “persecution and harassment” of referees

Real Madrid TV’s continued scrutinising of referees ahead of Real Madrid matches has been a controversial topic in Spanish football for some time now. Many clubs have complained about the matter, albeit without issue a formal report to the Spanish Football Federation. However, that has now changed.

Ahead of their match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, Sevilla have issued a statement to confirm that they have reported their opponents to the Federation over the video published which scrutinises Isidro Diaz de Mera, the match official for the fixture, and also the VAR official.

“Sevilla FC has proceeded to denounce this Saturday by means of a letter, before the Competition Committee of the RFEF, the campaign of persecution and harassment against referee Diaz de Mera, appointed as the main referee of tomorrow’s match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC, as well as against Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, referee appointed for the VAR, through Real Madrid TV, Real Madrid’s official television channel.

“Sevilla FC would like to formally denounce the present events to the federation, in order to assess whether these events can be considered as an infringement of the General Regulations of the RFEF or any other regulations that are applicable to it.

“The club also wishes to reiterate its strongest condemnation of these behaviours and orchestrated campaigns to undermine the image of the refereeing establishment, doing serious damage to Spanish football and calling into question the integrity of the competition.”

ℹ️ El #SevillaFC denuncia, ante el Comité de Competición de la @RFEF, el vídeo de Real Madrid TV contra los árbitros del #RealMadridSevillaFC.#WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) February 24, 2024

Sevilla did complain about Real Madrid TV’s coverage of referees ahead of the reverse fixture in October, albeit without issuing a formal notice. Now, they’ve decided to take that step.