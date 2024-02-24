Real Madrid welcome key man back to training ahead of Sevilla clash

Real Madrid have been handed a major boost ahead of their La Liga fixture with Sevilla on Sunday, as Antonio Rudiger has re-group with the rest of his teammates during Saturday’s training session.

As per Marca, Rudiger was seen in training with the rest of the Real Madrid squad at Valdebebas, which is the first time he has done so since suffering a setback on the thigh injury he suffered against Getafe at the start of February.

Rüdiger, con el grupo antes de recibir al Sevilla en el Bernabéu. @marca pic.twitter.com/HxyYROk7D0 — Joel del Río Muradás (@jdelriomuradas) February 24, 2024

Should Rudiger come through the session without any negative feedback, he would be in line to make his return to the Real Madrid line-up, where he would play alongside Nacho Fernandez in the centre of defence. It would allow Aurelien Tchouameni to move forward into midfield, which is needed given that Eduardo Camavinga is suspended.

There was further good news for Real Madrid on Saturday, as Thibaut Courtois took another step forward in his recovery from an ACL tear. He took part in group training, and was seen doing drills with Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga.