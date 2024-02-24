Real Madrid unbothered by Sevilla’s complaint to RFEF over referee videos

On Saturday, Sevilla released a strongly-worded statement addressing the matter of Real Madrid TV’s controversial referee videos. As part of this, they confirmed that they have submitted a formal complaint to the Spanish Football Federation over the matter.

Marca already have received word of Real Madrid’s response to Sevilla’s action, and they have revealed that club bosses do not care. They believe that there is no chance of them being punished by the Federation’s Competition Committee.

Furthermore, those in charge of Real Madrid TV have no intention whatsoever of changing their approach when it comes to producing these controversial videos, which highlight the refereeing “mistakes” of officials in charge of Los Blancos’ upcoming matches.

The matter is likely to cause a rather toxic atmosphere from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd towards Sevilla during Sunday’s match. It could even add extra motivation to Real Madrid, who are aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s draw to Rayo Vallecano.