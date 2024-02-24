Real Madrid defensive target labels Sergio Ramos as his idol

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has dropped a potential hint over wanting to play for Real Madrid in future.

The England U21 international has earned rave reviews so far this season as part of his breakthrough campaign with the Premier League side.

Branthwaite returned to Goodison Park after a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season and he is a key first team player for Sean Dyche.

His current deal on Merseyside runs until 2027 with the club placing a £35m transfer valuation on him this year.

However, the potential for a Premier League relegation could complicate their desire to keep him, with major transfer interest from within England and wider European football.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress, as a possible long term option, and they will be delighted by some recent comments from Branthwaite.

As part of an interview with BBC Sport, the centre back hailed for Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos as his idol, as part of watching Real Madrid as a youngster.

“The first player who became an idol for me was Sergio Ramos. He is a top centre back!”