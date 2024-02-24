Predicted XIs Barcelona-Getafe: Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo rotated out, Raphinha set for start

Barcelona can move into second place in the La Liga table if they can defeat Getafe at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday afternoon. They are just two points behind Catalan rivals Girona, who don’t play against Rayo Vallecano until Monday evening.

Barcelona have been in good form over the last few weeks, taking 10 points from the last 12 on offer in La Liga. They will hope to make that 13/15 come full time, although Jose Bordalas and his Getafe will fancy their chances of coming away with at least a point.

According to Sport, Xavi Hernandez will make two changes to the side that drew with Napoli on Wednesday, with Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo both dropping to the bench in order to get a well-earned rest. The former has started the last eight matches in succession, which is remarkable for a 16-year-old, and he showed signs of fatigue against the Italian champions.

Raphinha is to replace Lamine Yamal, earning his first start since returning from an injury sustained at the start of January against Osasuna. Pau Cubarsi is expected to take Araujo’s place in the line-up.

Getafe are to make one change from the side that drew with Villarreal last weekend, with former Barcelona youngster Carles Alena set to start in place of Jordi Martin, who was forced off in the early stages of the match at the Ceramica.

Don’t expect many goals in this one – there has been just one in the last four meetings. It could be a struggle for Barcelona, as Getafe will look to make it very difficult for them. A vintage performance is unlikely, but if they can pick up the three points, that’s all that matters.