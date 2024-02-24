Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Barcelona will pull trigger on signing, Jules Kounde and Arda Guler updates

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Barcelona still planning on signing defender despite Pau Cubarsi impact

Barcelona are planning on signing Chadi Riad back, executing their buyback option, which is around €7-7.5m. They want him back in their squad, he is a footballer that they think could be important for the future. Regarding Pau Cubarsi, that has not changed Riad’s situation, Barcelona have to be smart and have confidence in their players, Barcelona’s academy will always have gems emerging, and they’ll manage them accordingly.

In the end, as we’ve been saying, someone will have to leave Barcelona in the summer, I don’t know if up front or at the back, but someone will have to leave.

Chelsea could persuade Barcelona to sell defender for right offer

As we were saying with Raphinha last week, lots of things are said about his future. One week one thing is said, and the next it is something different with Kounde.

Chelsea, above all Chelsea’s owners, were interested in Kounde two years ago, and the signing didn’t happen. Right now there are no offers for anyone, and right now we’re in February, there will be plenty of time for him to make his mind up. Without being inside his head, this is opinion not information, I think he’s focused on fighting for La Liga and the Champions League.

With Barcelona, in the summer, there will be a few players that they don’t want to sell, but it always depend on what offers come in for their players.

Real Madrid youngster may be forced out on loan against wishes

Arda Guler, it’s true that he is very committed to Real Madrid, and ultimately, his dream is to make it at Real Madrid. I’m very clear that he wants to fight for his spot in the team.

At the end of the season, in May perhaps, the club will decide what course of action to take with Guler. I wouldn’t rule it out that he leaves on loan in the summer, it’s a definite possibility. It’s important that he has game time and continues to grow.

He has just signed for Real Madrid, they want to take care of his him, and they want him to grow into an important first-team player. Beyond that, we’ll have to see what kind of squad they have next season, because if Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo and others, then Real Madrid will have to decide on the best route for him.