Luis Enrique: Kylian Mbappe has not changed amid transfer talk

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique insists there has been no change for Kylian Mbappe despite his exit confirmation.

PSG updated fans over Mbappe’s future earlier this month with the revelation of Mbappe opting not to extend his contract in Paris.

The news did not come as a surprise with Real Madrid closing in on a free transfer deal to bring the Les Bleus captain to La Liga this summer.

No agreement is expected to be announced until at least April, as the two clubs want to avoid a potential Champions League meeting, and it could be delayed until June.

Despite the ongoing furore surrounding Mbappe’s next move, Enrique is confident his star man is unaffected by the news, ahead of facing Rennes this weekend.

“I don’t see any difference in Mbappe or any of my players this week. We’re focused on the immediate future and a very important game for us”, as [per quotes from Marca.

PSG are cruising to their Ligue 1 title defence, with a 13-point lead over second place Brest, but the key challenge comes in their Champions League round of 16 second leg at Real Sociedad on March 5.