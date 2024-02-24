Jose Bordalas reveals Getafe had major doubts about signing Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Over the last few months, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old Manchester United forward has impressed during his loan spell at Getafe, which has led to reports that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in a summer move.

Man United are yet to decide whether to keep or sell Greenwood, with the club’s new minority ownership planning to evaluate the situation in the coming months. If he were to depart, his current manager Jose Bordalas believes that he is more than good enough to play for a team such as Barcelona, as he told Sport.

“Greenwood is good enough to play for Barcelona, or for any big team.”

Bordalas also revealed that he had to convince Getafe’s hierarchy to sign Greenwood last summer.

“We knew it would be a complex and difficult road (to sign Greenwood). There were doubts about that signing and I was personally committed, I was very conscientious. I asked the club, which was a challenge. I understand that the club had doubts.

“It was very difficult, almost two years stopped, doing nothing. We know of players who spent nine months and never got back to their best. Given his talent and qualities we have had a lot of patience, slow process. We’ve all helped him a lot. He’s close to his best.”

Getafe won’t be able to sign Greenwood on a permanent basis, so for Bordalas, it will be about enjoying the next three months with him before he returns to Man United.