Joao Felix confident Barcelona still have La Liga title

Joao Felix is confident Barcelona still have a role to play in the La Liga title race this season.

Barcelona secured a routine 4-0 win over Getafe, with Felix on target in Catalonia, as they extended their unbeaten La Liga run to six games.

Xavi Hernandez sounded a rallying call at full time by claiming Barcelona will fight on in La Liga and the Champions League.

La Blaugrana’s place in the Champions League last 16 remains delicately poised following a 1-1 first leg draw with Napoli.

Their chances of retaining the league title remains slim as they trail leaders Real Madrid by five points overnight.

Los Blancos can change that with a positive result against Sevilla tomorrow but Barcelona fans are growing in confidence over their chances of a late rally.

Felix was asked about Barcelona’s chances of pushing their old El Clasico rivals in the run in and the Portugal international is confident the race is not over.

“We put pressure on those at the top. It’s not the same, playing without pressure if we don’t win”, as per quotes from Marca.