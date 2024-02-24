“He’s practically ready” – Real Madrid closing in on return to action six months after tearing ACL

Real Madrid are primed to welcome back a key member of their squad ahead of the crucial season run-in, that being Eder Militao. The Brazilian defender tore his anterior cruciate ligament back in August whilst playing against Athletic Club, and ever since, he has been working to return as soon as possible.

Militao’s progress has been very impressive. Six months on from the incident and subsequent surgery, he is already doing individual work with the ball, and according to his entourage – as reported by Relevo – he is “practically ready” to make his return to action.

The idea is for Militao to return to group training in the very near future, with a view to him making his comeback in time for the quarter-finals of the Champions League kicking off at the start of April – provided that Real Madrid do indeed see off RB Leipzig in their last 16 tie.

It will be a major boost for Carlo Ancelotti to have Militao back in action. Real Madrid have only had Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as natural centre-back options over the last two months, which has meant that Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal have acted as emergency back-up options. Soon, they will start to have proper depth in the position.