Getafe manager Jose Bordalas on Xavi Hernandez’s situation at Barcelona – “He’s not comparable to Guardiola”

Much has been made of Xavi Hernandez’s situation at Barcelona over the last few months. The 44-year-old has been under extreme pressure because of his side’s poor performances this season, and that ultimately culminated in him announcing that he is stepping down at the end of the campaign.

Xavi has been critical of the media’s role in the pressure they seemingly put on Barcelona, something that several people have weighed in on over the last few weeks. The latest to have his say is Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas, whom will be Xavi’s opposite number in the dugout on Saturday at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Bordalas told Sport that he respect Xavi’s decision to walk away, and also said that the work he has done at Barcelona should be commended.

“Coaches have a lot of pressure and I have a lot of respect for everyone. I know the difficulties that come with this profession. If Xavi has decided that he should not continue for the good of the club and his, I respect him 100%.

“I don’t think Guardiola’s shadow weighs heavily (on the Barcelona job). Xavi has won a league title and a Super Cup at a time of maximum financial difficulty at the club. His work must be valued. He is not comparable to Guardiola, he was in a sweet moment with some unrepeatable players.”

Bordalas has a point to say that Xavi’s done a very good job at Barcelona, especially considering the club’s well documented financial struggles. However, he will hope to heap more misery on the 44-year-old coach when his Getafe side come to Montjuic on Saturday afternoon.