Getafe chief determined to secure Mason Greenwood transfer

Getafe are ready to make a transfer move for loan striker Mason Greenwood this summer.

Greenwood has scored scored five La Liga goals during his loan spell in Madrid after agreeing a switch from Manchester United back in September.

The England international is expected to return to Manchester at the end of the campaign but his Old Trafford future remains unclear.

Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are rumoured to be monitoring the situation with United potentially open to a cut price deal.

However, despite the prospect of being offered Champions League football in 2024/25 Getafe president Angel Torres believes he wants to return to Getafe.

Torres confirmed Getafe will be in contact with United over Greenwood’s next step but that could also involve a loan renewal.

“We’re willing to make a big effort for Greenwood, because he deserves it”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Despite their 3-0 defeat to Barcelona this weekend, Getafe remain in the running for a possible European qualification spot, with 12 games still to play.