Former coach of Aurelien Tchouameni backs Real Madrid to follow in footsteps of Barcelona cult hero

Because of Real Madrid’s defensive injury crisis, which has been Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger all out injured over the last few weeks, Aurelien Tchouameni has been tasked with filling in alongside Nacho Fernandez (and Dani Carvajal for the match against Girona). It’s safe to say that he has excelled in the role.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano is the first time that Real Madrid have conceded a goal while Tchouameni has been playing as a defender, and even then, it was a penalty that the hosts scored. The Frenchman has been outstanding when called upon, even through he hasn’t overly enjoyed playing out of position.

One of Tchouameni’s former coaches has backed the 24-year-old to become a permanent centre-back in the future. Robert Moreno, who managed Tchouameni at Monaco, told EFE (via MD), that he has all the capabilities to become a top-class defender.

“The conditions are there. If he wants, he can become one of the best centre-backs at Real Madrid – just look at Mascherano when he was at Barcelona. For a player of his talent, physical and mental strength, playing further back almost makes things easier for him, as he sees all the football in front of him.”

“That, in addition to his defensive ability. Simply, he will have to iron out rough edges and nuances, since playing as a centre-back is not playing as a pivot. It’s small details. I think he can do it very well.”

Tchouameni may not like the idea of playing in defence, but there’s no doubt that he is excellent in the position. However, for now at least, he will only play there for Real Madrid if absolutely needed.