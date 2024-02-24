Deco quashes Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo exit rumours

Barcelona sporting director Deco has moved to block transfer rumours on Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo.

Deco has come under pressure in recent days amid reports of the club looking to sell the pair this summer.

De Jong reacted with irritation when asked about his future in Catalonia claiming the speculation has angered him since the start of 2024.

Those comments triggered an emergency meeting between Deco and de Jong’s agent Ali Dursun with a contract extension on the table until 2029.

Xavi Hernandez has also issued a statement of clarity over the club’s desire to retain Araujo despite his own incoming exit.

Deco was asked again about the plans for de Jong and Araujo and the former Portuguese international stated the situation remains unmoved.

“Nothing will happen with them. They have contracts and all big clubs want to keep their best players and they are some of our best”, as per reports from Marca.

“They are important players for the present and future. They have earned both the right to be here and the respect of the fans.

“We know where we want to go and we’re counting on them.”

The club’s ongoing financial issues could mean the matter is reopened at the end of the campaign with de Jong’s transfer value set at €100m and Araujo at around €80m.