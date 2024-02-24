Carlo Ancelotti delighted to welcome back Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid homecoming

The big novelty going into Sunday’s clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla in the return of Sergio Ramos to the Santiago Bernabeu. It will be the first time that the 37-year-old has been back (in a playing capacity) to the home of Los Blancos since he left the club in 2021 at the end of his contract.

Ramos is remembered very fondly at Real Madrid, and a tribute is planned for him ahead of the fixture. Like the rest of the Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted to see the veteran defender back in the Spanish capital, as he told the media in his pre-match press conference, as per MD.

“He’ll be back tomorrow and the stadium will welcome him with a lot of affection, as a legend like him deserves. He’s been a real captain, with quality and character.”

On his own centre-back situation, Ancelotti confirmed that Rudiger is fit and available to start against Sevilla, having returned to training on Saturday following his recovery from a thigh injury.

“He’s doing very well and he’ll be a starter. Tchouameni has done very well but Antonio is back and that gives us confidence.”

It should be cracking match at the Bernabeu, and although Ramos holds a lot of affection for Real Madrid, he will be determined to stop them picking up three points on Sunday, as he aims to help boyhood club Sevilla continue their recent good form.