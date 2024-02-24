Carlo Ancelotti confirms he won’t be involved in contract negotiations with Real Madrid star – “He’s not my son”

Toni Kroos’ future as a Real Madrid player has been the subject of significant speculation for some time now. The 34-year-old, who has been in phenomenal form this season, is out of contract in the summer, and at this stage, he has yet to decide whether he wants to play on for another 12 months.

Earlier this week, Kroos announced that he would be coming out of international retirement to play for Germany at this summer’s European Championships. Carlo Ancelotti, speaking to the media as part of his pre-match press conference (via MD) ahead of Real Madrid’s match with Sevilla, confirmed reports that he spoke with the midfielder before the decision was made public.

“He told me that he was coming back to the national team. It’s not going to affect his standing with us. His performance levels here have been very high.”

On Kroos’ future, Ancelotti confirmed that he won’t be trying to do any persuasion tactics, stating that he will leaving the decision in Kroos’ hands.

“Will I ask him to renew? I’m not going to advise him on what to do. He’s not my son. He has the mental capacity to choose himself.

“I think he’s a very responsible person and has a very clear idea. You will stop the day you see that your level has dropped. In this sense, he believed that it will continue.”

Real Madrid are hoping that Kroos does sign a contract extension, and given his performances this season, you can certainly understand why. However, at this stage, nothing has been decided.