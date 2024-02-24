Bayern Munich line up replacement for Alphonso Davies in wake of possible summer move to Real Madrid

Alphonso Davies has been the subject of intense transfer speculation over the last few months. Real Madrid are very interested in signing the 23-year-old left-back this summer, and he is considered to be their top target (after Kylian Mbappe).

Davies’ situation at Bayern Munich is an interesting one. He’s out of contract in 2025, so if he doesn’t pen a new deal before the end of the season, there is a high chance that he will be available for a reduced cost this summer – something that Real Madrid would love to take advantage of.

It does now appear that Bayern are somewhat resigned to losing Davies, as they have started lining up possible replacements for the Canadian international. According to Florian Plettenberg, one of those is AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, who was on the books at Real Madrid between 2017 and 2019.

🔴 News Theo #Hernández: The 26 y/o is on FC Bayern's list as a possible replacement for Alphonso #Davies! Among other candidates … ➡️ Also, because Hernández is versatile on the left side! Nothing concrete at this stage. But Bayern are already preparing a solution. Finding a… pic.twitter.com/0lQw5tbL8T — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 23, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do get their man this summer. Davies would be another key piece of the puzzle for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, one that would solve a position that has caused problems in recent seasons.