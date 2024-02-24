Barcelona

Barcelona stalwart receives “very interesting” offer from Saudi Arabia

It’s look to be that this summer’s transfer window could be a very busy one for Barcelona, as they could to offload a significant number of players in order to ease their well-documented financial woes.

The likes of Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong have all been linked with a possible exit, and any one of these sales would help Barcelona raise funds to conduct their own transfer activity, as they look to sign a new defensive midfielder and left winger, at the very least.

The likelihood is Barcelona will consider all significant offers for their players, aside from a select few, such as Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi. One that could possibly go is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and according to Achraf Ben Ayad, the German goalkeeper has received a “very interesting” offer from Saudi Arabia.

Ter Stegen has been a key member of Barcelona’s squad over the last decade, and given that he has only recently agreed a new contract until 2028, the likelihood is that he would only be interested in remaining in Catalonia. Furthermore, sources close to the 31-year-old have told MD that no formal offer has been received.

Barcelona are happy with Ter Stegen, and it looks like he will continue to be the starting goalkeeper for several years to come. However, a massive offer from Saudi Arabia could well change that, although for now, nothing looks to be concrete.

