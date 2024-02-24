Barcelona go second in La Liga after seeing off Getafe in comfortable fashion

Taking on Getafe at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys looked like being a potential banana skin for Barcelona, but it proved to be anything but. A strong attacking performance has seen the Catalans stroll to a 4-0 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona struggled to contend with Getafe’s aggressive press in the opening minutes, but they managed to break through after 20 minutes. Jules Kounde played in Raphinha, who broke the offside trap and finished beyond David Soria to make the breakthrough for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

It stayed 1-0 until half time, but Barcelona added to their advantage just eight minutes into the second period. A marauding run from Andreas Christensen was finished off by an excellent cross to Joao Felix, who finished at the back post to score his first goal since returning from injury.

Soon after, Frenkie de Jong got on the scoresheet to kill the contest. Ilkay Gundogan played in Raphinha, who rounded Soria before playing in the Dutch midfielder to score his second goal of the season. Fermin Lopez added the gloss late on, as he came off the bench to score a fourth for the home side.

The result means that Barcelona leapfrog Girona into second place in the La Liga table, and they are now five points behind Real Madrid. Getafe stay in 10th after a first defeat in four matches.