Xavi Hernandez tells Barcelona to hold onto star this summer – ‘For me, he’s fundamental’

Barcelona look set to sell at least one of their stars this summer, and the rumours on exactly who are constant at this point. Two stand out as potential the most valuable assets they could sell are Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo, but Xavi Hernandez has told the club not to give into temptation of sanitising their bank accounts with the sale of the Uruguayan.

De Jong was the focus of attention during the week after he chastised the media for publishing fake numbers about his earnings, with many suggesting he is being nudged towards the exit door again. Xavi told the press he was key.

🚨 De Jong has played all possible minutes in 2024 so far: 1200 out of 1200. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/ZGNsMK11BY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 23, 2024

Ahead of their clash with Getafe, Xavi was asked about rumours surrounding Araujo.

“For me there is no doubt. Araujo is the present and the future of Barça. He is already one of the captains and a leader of the locker room. He is a fundamental footballer for the future of the club.”

Bayern Munich confirmed this winter that they were interested in Araujo, and the 24-year-old did not deny contacts with the Bavarian side. There is little doubt in Can Barca that he is their best defender, and an almost unique asset due to his physical prowess and spirit. However they may be left with little choice in the summer if they want to register players for next season.