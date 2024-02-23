Xavi Hernandez on Mason Greenwood – ‘He’s making the difference for them’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told the press that Mason Greenwood is one of the key threats for Getafe that they must keep an eye on as Los Azulones visit Montjuic on Saturday. The Manchester United loanee has 7 goals and 5 assists this season.

Ahead of their clash, Xavi was full of praise not just for Greenwood, but also for Getafe and Jose Bordalas. But Greenwood was picked out, amongst others, as one of the key concerns for the Barcelona defence.

“We won’t do anything special to . He is a player we have to keep an eye on, very fast, very good in one-on-one’s, he’s making the difference for them.”

“But Getafe, apart from their team, have very good individuals. Luis Milla is a very capable player, they are at a very high level, Mayoral is at an extraordinary level, and their individuals are making the difference.”

Greenwood was in inspired form earlier in the season as Getafe secured a 3-3 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, although he struggled more against Real Madrid. A priori, he should be able to take advantage of a fragile Barcelona in transition.

The United forward has been linked with Barcelona in recent months, although mostly from sources in England. Part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has declared that they will decide on his future in the summer, while reportedly Greenwood’s preference is to return to Manchester United.