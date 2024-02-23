Villarreal manager to return to former club after tasty Europa League draw

The Europa League draw took to place on Friday, and Villarreal were given an intriguing sraw against Olympique Marseille. The clash will see Marcelino Garcia Toral return to the club he left after just a few months earlier in the season, deciding that he could not work in an atmosphere conditioned by threats from the ultras.

The Yellow Submarine are the only Spanish side left in the Europa League after Real Betis went out in the group stage, and Sevilla crashed out of the Champions League in bottom place. With Villarreal struggling in midtable in La Liga and out of the Copa del Rey, it looks like Marcelino’s chance to add some joy to a frustrating season involving three different coaches.

Spain as a whole will be hoping Villarreal do well. After Real Betis were knocked out of the Conference League in the play-off round by Dinamo Zagreb, Villarreal are the only Spanish side left in Europe outside of the Champions League. As four of the big five leagues compete for an extra Champions League spot next season, Spain will be desperate for the coefficient points to overhaul England, Germany and Italy.