Two games suspended following fire in Valencia

Two fixtures have been suspended in La Liga and Segunda following a major apartment block fire in the city of Valencia. La Liga have confirmed that Valencia‘s home clash against Granada scheduled for Saturday at 14:00 CEST, and Levante’s fixture at the Ciutat de Valencia with Andorra at 21:00 CEST have been postponed until further notice.

The change was requested by the teams involved after three days of mourning were declared in Valencia, with the fire taking hold of a block of flats in the space of just half an hour, claiming at least four lives in the Campanal area of the city.

Two games in La Liga and Segunda have been suspended following the brutal fire that engulfed a block of flats on Thursday, claiming lives in the process. DEP. pic.twitter.com/dBEztvVF8q — Football España (@footballespana_) February 23, 2024

The new schedule for the matches has not yet been confirmed, but with none of the four integrants involved in cup competition anymore, there should be available midweek slots for the games to take place. All fixtures in La Liga and Segunda will hold a minute’s silence for the victims ahead of matches this weekend.