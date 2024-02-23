Spain set up UEFA Women’s Nations League final clash with France

Spain powered into the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League final with a 3-0 semi final win over the Netherlands.

La Roja have lost just once in seven games since their 2023 FIFA World Cup final win over England.

Defeat in their final group game against Italy did not dent confidence ahead of facing the Dutch side in Sevilla with a ruthless showing from Montse Tome’s team.

Despite missing some early chances, Spain settled into their stride before the break, as Jenni Hermoso steered home the opener before the break.

Aitana Bonmati burst into the box to double Spain’s advantage shortly after to put Tome’s charges in a commanding position.

Ona Batlle’s close range finish wrapped the result up for Spain in the second period to book a final date with France.

France secured a 2-1 win over Germany with the final set for Sevilla’s Estadio de la Cartuja on February 28.

A final spot also means qualification for Spain to the 2024 Paris Olympics, with France qualifying as hosts, and the winners of the third place play off between Germany and the Netherlands will join them.

