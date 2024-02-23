Real Sociedad Villarreal

Real Sociedad suffer Villarreal loss ahead of Copa del Rey semi final showdown

Real Sociedad have warmed up for a key week of action with a 3-1 La Liga home loss to Villarreal.

La Real have struggled for form across all competitions since the start of 2024 with just two wins in eight league games.

Alongside their league issues, a 2-0 Champions League last 16 first leg defeat at Paris Saint-Germain was a major setback, and they sit sixth in La Liga.

A midweek Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Mallorca could offer a boost following a 0-0 draw in Palma at the start of February.

The hosts lost Ander Barrenetxea to an early injury before Santi Comesana headed Villarreal in front in San Sebastian.

Comesana doubled the Yellow Submarine’s lead after the restart, to end Real Sociedad’s hopes of a revival, as the home side saw a penalty appeal turned down.

Mikel Merino’s late goal did spark hope of a rally before former La Real forward Alexander Sorloth clinched all three points for Villarreal in added time.

