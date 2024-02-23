Real Madrid could change stance on Arda Guler future – Matteo Moretto

Carlo Ancelotti has been consistent in asking for patience regarding Turkish starlet Arda Guler, who joined the club last summer from Fenerbahce for €25m. The 18-year-old has seen just 92 minutes of action, after missing the first half of the year through injury, and talk is growing that he may be sent out on loan this summer.

A number of La Liga clubs and Milan have been linked with Guler as potential destinations for the Turkey international. He was hoping to find his form again before the Euros but has started just once.

As per Matteo Moretto, Guler is focused on succeeding at Real Madrid, and wants to fight for his place. However there is a good chance that Real Madrid put their foot down and decide he should head out on loan in order to gain experience and game time. Moretto told The Daily Briefing that with the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe, and the signing of Endrick Felipe, Los Blancos will likely make a call on his future in May. That said, their intention is to continue his development, rather than put him in the shop window.

The teenage sensation is already a star in his native Turkey, and has the ambition of one. However competition for places will be fierce in the frontline at Real Madrid next season, and already Carlo Ancelotti will have a challenge not bruising too many egos before he can even consider how much time he can give Guler.