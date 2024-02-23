Member of Brazilian Government unleashes harsh criticism of Neymar for role in Dani Alves case

The shockwaves from a guilty verdict are still reverberating around the world after Dani Alves was found guilty of sexual assault amounting to rape on Thursday. Alves was sentenced to four and a half years, a further five on probation, a nine-year restraining order, and ordered to pay €150k in damages to the victim.

The sentence has been met with a mixed response. The prosecution were asking for 9 years in jail, while the victim asked for the full 12-year sentence, with the end result close to the mininum four-year sentence. The judge considered the payment of damages in full as a mitigating factor. To make matters worse, Alves could be allowed out of jail later this year.

As per Sport, Brazilian Minister for Women Cida Goncalves called the sentence ‘soft’ for ‘such an atrocity’. Meanwhile President of the Worker’s Party and representative Gleisi Hoffman was critical of Neymar Junior‘s role in the case. Neymar’s family are believed to have given Alves the €150k in damages, leading to his reduced sentence.

“The conviction of the rapist Daniel Alves is pedagogical and exemplary, it shows that society no longer tolerates sexist and misogynistic behaviour. The absurd thing was that he borrowed money from Neymar, paid the compensation and reduced the sentence, something that does not solve anything for the victim, it does not erase their suffering,” said Hoffman.

It certainly raises questions about the division between justice for the rich and the poor. Equally, as a proportion of Alves’ or Neymar’s wealth, it represents a fraction of the former’s fortune and annual salary, while it is believed to be much less than a week’s earnings for Neymar.