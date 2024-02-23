Mason Greenwood has preference over future following comments from Manchester United chief

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has been performing well on his return to the game this season, scoring and assisting regularly for Getafe. It has sparked interest over his future reportedly, and new part-owner of United Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not ruled out a return to the club in the summer.

So Greenwood has 7 goals and 5 assists in his 24 games, and is one of the key reasons that Getafe are closer to European race than the relegation zone. Recent months have seen him linked to both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, although Getafe President Angel Torres has claimed he is keen to continue at the Coliseum next season.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona’s board will be keeping a close eye on Greenwood this Saturday, as Getafe visit Montjuic, where he has a chance to put himself in the shop window. the same outlet go on to claim based on information coming out of England that Greenwood’s preference is to return to Manchester United, who he feels indebted too. Ratcliffe has said they will make a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer.

While it is true that Barcelona are after a forward this summer, their main target is a left-winger, and Greenwood has tended to operate on the right more often than not, although he can play on the left. The rumoured €40m price tag for Greenwood should put Barcelona off, as well as the potential reputational hit that Greenwood would bring with him due to his past.