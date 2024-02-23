Julian Nagelmann hails Toni Kroos’ Germany return as a ‘perfect fit’

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos will rejoin the Germany squad for the March international window.

The 34-year-old has confirmed his surprise decision to make himself available for selection as Germany prepare to host Euro 2024.

Kroos stepped down from Germany duty in 2021, following their quarter final defeat to England in Euro 2020, with German legends criticising him.

Lothar Matthaus and Oli Hoeneß claimed he was no longer at ‘international level’ with Kroos rejecting the comments in the wake of his decision.

The veteran midfielder claimed the call was made due to family reasons and to maintain his longevity at Real Madrid.

Since his international retirement, Kroos has won a third La Liga title, and a fifth Champions League crown, and is expected to sign a contract extension this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann has reached out to Kroos to consider a return with the former Bayern Munich boss in interim control for Euro 2024.

Nagelsmann is confident Kroos will be crucial for Germany as he prepares to add to his 106 international caps.

“We’ve had intense conversations in recent weeks. Toni has a clear vision of the state of our team”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“In each conversation I felt an increasing enthusiasm from him to be present at the Euros in Germany, despite his previous withdrawal.

“We’ll benefit from his experience. Kroos has a special role at Real Madrid, he guides young players, and shows them how to function as part of a team.

“He will remain calm in a tight Euros match and can always pass the ball under pressure.”

Germany face France and the Netherlands in March, with Kroos set to feature in both games, and Real Madrid could reduce his game load in the run in, if they clinch the La Liga title.