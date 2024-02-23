Joan Laporta: Barcelona will fight on for Champions League title

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta claims they can win the Champions League this season.

La Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to wrestle back their La Liga title with Real Madrid leading the top flight with an eight point lead over their El Clasico rivals.

With no Copa del Rey to compete for, Barcelona’s focus is on qualifying for the Champions League next season, and the competition itself in 2024.

A 1-1 last 16 first leg draw at Napoli was a solid result for Xavi Hernandez’s team and they will be confident of progressing to the next phase.

Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City are strong favourites to lift the famous trophy in June and Barcelona will see beatable teams on the horizon.

Despite bowing out at the group stages in 2022 and 2023, and not reaching the final since winning the tournament in 2015, Laporta is confident of a dark horse challenge.

“We are not throwing in the towel, we will fight for the Champions League, and for La Liga”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“Everything is possible.

“Barca only has us, as Barcelona fans. Our strength comes from our identity.

“I want the fans to be at the side of the team, our coach and players more than ever. If they see that you never give up, they won’t either.”

Barcelona host Napoli in the second leg on March 12 with possible quarter final dates on April 9/10 and 16/17.