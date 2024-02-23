Javier Tebas: Real Madrid do not need to sell to sign Kylian Mbappe

La Liga president Javier Tebas has spoken on Real Madrid’s push for Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos are closing in on a deal to bring the France captain to Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappe has confirmed his intention to leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the season with Madrid his primary option.

Neither side has confirmed an agreement at this stage with talks ongoing between Real Madrid and Mbappe’s representatives.

Tebas claimed a deal is ‘99% complete’ with Real Madrid ready to offer Mbappe a huge contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite concerns of his salary pushing Real Madrid into danger of breaching financial fair play rules, Tebas assured this is not the case, with the potential for more signings incoming.

“Real Madrid is a club in an optimal economic situation.”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“Real Madrid have been very prudent financially and have prepared for the signing of Mbappe.

“They don’t have to sell anyone to afford Mbappe.”

With both teams still competing in the Champions League this season, a decision is likely to be delayed until they cannot meet in the competition.

Both sides are in a strong position to reach the quarter finals next month, with Real Madrid holding a last 16 first leg lead over RB Leipzig, and PSG with a 2-0 edge over Real Sociedad.