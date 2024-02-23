Raphael Varane and Casemiro face an unclear future at Manchester United ahead of major summer changes at Old Trafford.

New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing an overhaul of the club in 2024 including a raft of player sales.

Ratcliffe has already outlined the club’s need to remain careful in the months ahead to remain inside Premier League profit and sustainability rules in 2024.

That includes selling players, and reducing the salary budget, before assessing incoming options in Manchester.

As per the latest reports from ESPN, up to 11 first team players could be moved on ahead of the 2024/25 season, including Varane and Casemiro.

The duo have previously been linked with the Saudi Pro League and that option will return in the summer.

Casemiro is contracted until 2026, with an option for a further 12 months, with Varane’s deal running until 2025.

Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are rumoured to be monitoring them and United could accept cut price fees in any potential deals.