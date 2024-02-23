Dinamo Zagreb offer Luka Modric shock return in 2024

Luka Modric will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Modric opted to continue his policy of signing one year contract extensions at the start of the current campaign, but that will change in 2024.

The Croatian veteran is rumoured to be angered by his lack of playing team in recent months with conflicting reports over relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti has consistently hailed Modric’s professionalism in dealing with the situation and his impact when called upon.

However, despite turning 38 in September, Modric is ready to play on until 40, with summer offers incoming from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Both would represent a strong financial offer, but as per reports from Croatian outlet 24 Sata, Dinamo Zagreb president Mirko Barisic has offered him a return to his first club.

Modric’s road to the top of world football began with Dinamo Zagreb, before joining Tottenham in 2008, and he is considering the option.

Barisic’s audacious attempt will be considered by Modric and any decision could be delayed until after he leads Croatia at Euro 2024.