Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone offered an open response to questions on Antoine Griezmann’s injury recovery.

The French international was forced off in closing stages of Atletico’s 1-0 Champions League last 16 first leg loss at Inter Milan.

Initial reports hinted at Griezmann suffering a moderate-grade ankle sprain which would keep him out of action for the next couple of weeks.

That timeframe keeps him on track to face Inter in the return leg, on March 13, but his participation in the midweek Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Athletic Club is in the balance.

He will not feature against Almeria this weekend, but Simeone insisted he was correct to start the 32-year-old at the San Siro, after resting him for the 5-0 win in Las Palmas.

“I have no regrets over not resting Griezmann at Inter”, as per reports from Marca.

“We are not going to force him at all, he will return when he is fully recovered.”

Atletico fans face an anxious wait for updates on Griezmann’s fitness with their talisman netting 18 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Simeone’s side head to Bilbao trailing 1-0 from the first leg, and they have only won once in their last six visits to the Estadio San Mames, with Griezmann the hero in 2022.