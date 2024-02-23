Chelsea could persuade Barcelona to part with defender this summer

Late last season Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was linked with an exit in the summer, after being quite frank about his frustration at playing out of position at right-back. This season again he has been there more often than not.

Chelsea were reportedly in Naples to see Barcelona’s clash with Napoli, with a view to scouting Kounde and Victor Osimhen. Kounde moved to Barcelona for €50m two summers ago, turning down a larger from Chelsea in the process, but has not lived up to expectations in Catalonia, albeit he has been used only occasionally as a central defender.

Speaking to The Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has admitted that while Kounde’s preferences are unknown at this point, Barcelona would be willing to do business for the 25-year-old defender in the summer.

Barcelona are currently set to have seven central defenders on their books come the start of summer if Chadi Riad arrives as planned, and no doubt the Blaugrana will be looking to sell at least two of them. If he can bring in a decent fee, Kounde will no doubt be a primary choice to leave, as he is not in their starting pair.