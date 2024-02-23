Barcelona will sign central defender despite Pau Cubarsi impact

Barcelona will spend money on a central defender this summer, despite it arguably being the position they have covered best in their squad currently. This of course suggests that one or two could leave at the same time.

Earlier in the season it was reported that Barcelona would exercise their buyback option on Real Betis defender Chadi Riad, who moved on loan this summer to Andalusia. Los Verdiblancos have an option to sign him for €2.5m, but look set for an early profit.

Matteo Moretto has confirmed to The Daily Briefing that Barcelona will spend somewhere between €7-7.5m to bring the Moroccan international back to the club. The 20-year-old impressed earlier in the season, and Barcelona reportedly took the decision just months after his exit. This is despite the fact that 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi has come into the side of late and impressed during his time on the pitch, leading many to believe he will be part of the first-team squad next season.

Riad came into the side at Betis earlier in the season, and went on a run of 11 out of 13 starts in La Liga ahead of the African Cup of Nations. If he and Cubarsi are in the squad next season, Barcelona will have seven central defenders on their books, with Eric Garcia returning, Inigo Martinez, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo. As Barcelona’s economy bites hard, it looks likely multiple will be sold this summer.