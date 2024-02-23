Barcelona set to face stiff competition for Thomas Tuchel this summer

Barcelona are still on the hunt for their new manager next season, but there seems to be a clear group of frontrunners if reports are to be believed. Hansi Flick, Roberto de Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel are being touted as the favourites in Can Barca.

Just hours after Tuchel’s departure from Bayern Munich was made public, reports emerged playing down interest in Flick, although the two were not explicitly connected in the report. President Joan Laporta has also expressed his admiration for both Tuchel and Flick publicly in the past.

🚨News #Tuchel: He is definitely taking a look at Manchester United. As reported in our show a few days ago and now confirmed again ✔️ ➡️ ManUtd appeals to him in the Premier League ➡️ Tuchel can well imagine coaching #MUFC someday. He doesn't see his mission in the Premier… pic.twitter.com/Bnfayl3Olj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 22, 2024

According to Florian Plettenberg, they will face competition for the signature of Tuchel. Manchester United will also try to convince to join them to replace Erik ten Hag. Plettenberg explains that Barcelona are still an interesting option, but a return to the Premier League appeals to him, and that he is evaluating them seriously as an option for the summer.

This could become a serious issue for Barcelona this summer. De Zerbi has also been closely linked with Liverpool as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp this summer, and given the Reds will not have the financial limitations of the Blaugrana, the Catalan side could well be on the outside looking in.