Barcelona’s financial cuts break links to local emerging talent

Barcelona’s financial issues continue to be a major talking point with more budget cuts planned in 2024.

La Blaugrana have been working to reduce their wage bill and repackage debt in the last 12 months to try and bring the club onto a secure fiscal footing.

However, the extent of the enforced changes continues to frustrate fans, as the Catalan giants fight to remain at the top table in European football.

As per an exclusive report from Relevo, the club have now removed their long standing agreements with local Catalan clubs over preferential picks on young talent.

Clubs including Jàbac Terrassa or Atlètic Sant have worked with Barcelona, allowing players to be fast tracked into the La Masia system, when flagged up by scouts.

In return, Barcelona paid rumoured annual fees of €6,000 to clubs, with some agreements stretching back decades.

Despite the withdrawal of the bonds, Barcelona still have a stranglehold on scouting in the region, but the decision is symbolic.

The savings made will not cause a positive uptick but Barcelona are opting for a firm policy of cost cutting.