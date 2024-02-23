Barcelona confirm Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training base tours

Barcelona will allow fans the chance to explore their Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training base as part of an expanded club tour.

Supporters wishing to look around the training ground and sports campus can do so in an inclusive package offered by the club.

The update allows fans to gain a behind the scenes look at the base used by Barcelona stars on a daily base as part of their preparations for matches.

There will also be a chance to visit the Estadi Johan Cruyff, which is home to Barca Atletic (reserves), Juenvil A (U19) and selected matches for the Barcelona Femeni team.

Full details of what fans can experience as part of the new tour are listed below with fees starting at €99.

TOUR ITINERARY

1. Start point/pickup at Spotify Camp Nou: Group reception at Access Point 0 of the Palau Blaugrana.

2. Bus (30 minutes)

3. Arrival and Guided Tour of the Sports City/Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper (1h / 1h30)

This includes viewing the Basketball, Futsal and Handball training zones.

Alongside tours of selected private spaces of the first team, including players’ dining room, training field, locker room and gym.

Plus the outdoor training fields and Estadi Johan Cruyff.

4. Bus back to Spotify Camp Nou (30 minutes)