Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger admits his career could have turned out very differently if he completed a 2020 transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The German international is a crucial part of the Los Blancos defence but his previous path pointed at Paris over Madrid.

Rudiger found himself playing a back up role under Frank Lampard at Chelsea in the 2019/20 season and he looked certain to move on that summer.

However, as no transfer materialised, Rudiger remained at Stamford Bridge, with Lampard replaced mid-season by Thomas Tuchel.

The switch was a turning point for Rudiger, as Tuchel relied on him in the second half of the campaign, and Chelsea clinched the Champions League title.

Rudiger confirmed in an exclusive interview with Goal.com, that he wanted to link up with Tuchel in Paris, but the end result saw them join forces in London.

“I really wanted to leave and join Thomas Tuchel at PSG, that was my wish. But it didn’t happen and six months later Tuchel came from PSG to Chelsea”, he said.

“We then won the Champions League together. So, it was probably meant to be.

“I’ve had lots of good coaches. But, if I had to choose one, it would be Tuchel. His honest manner suited me. Also, when I look at his tactical understanding: Wow!”

Rudiger has already won four trophies at Real Madrid, including the 2024 Spanish Supercopa in January, and he is on course for a first La Liga title at the end of the campaign.