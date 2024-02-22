WATCH: Thierry Henry shares incredible Xavi Hernandez anecdote from Barcelona time

The phrase ‘Mes que un club’ – ‘More than a club’ – has been derided often in recent times as an empty marketing ploy, as Barcelona go through a period of financial struggles and scandal off the pitch. However Thierry Henry has revealed an anecdote where current manager Xavi Hernandez made it clear to him that it does mean something from when they shared a dressing room.

Henry often speaks highly of his time at Barcelona, and the way it changed his vision of the game, and has admitted in the past that he was sceptical to buy into some of Barcelona and later Pep Guardiola’s ideas. However he explains that Xavi was one of the figures that changed his mind.

Thierry Henry on the importance of Xavi. pic.twitter.com/h1JrYZ7y1j — Football España (@footballespana_) February 22, 2024

Henry, speaking on CBS Golazo, was also joined by Xavi after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Napoli, in which he told the Frenchman that he was proud of their efforts.

“Your brain, for me, is second to none.” The Thierry Henry and Xavi reunion we've all been waiting for as the Barca manager reacts to their 1-1 draw against Napoli. pic.twitter.com/SAAUcRwNyy — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2024

The topic of his future was also brought up, but Xavi reaffirmed that in his mind, his exit at the end of the season was the right decision for both him and the club.