Sevilla defender addresses interest from Tottenham Hotspur – “When a big club is interested…”

Due to their ongoing financial problems, Sevilla are expected to have another very busy summer transfer window. Notable players could be sold on, and one of those expected to be in-demand is young defender Loic Bade.

Bade has made a fine start to life at Sevilla, whom he joined on a permanent basis last summer after an impressive six-month loan spell last season, when he helped the club win its seventh Europa League title.

However, he could be gone in the summer, and Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs said to be interested in the 23-year-old, who addressed the speculation surrounding him when he spoke to Estadio Deportivo.

“There is a small satisfaction for me. When a big club like Tottenham is interested, it’s because you do good things. But on the other hand, there’s something that tells you calm, you have to work and concentrate on the games.

“I try to work and I try to concentrate on the matches. Then it’s football, sometimes there are teams that are interested, but we work. I’m very happy here (at Sevilla).”

It remains to be seen whether Sevilla can keep Bade at the club this summer. They won’t want him to leave, although they will have an asking price in mind for any interested parties.