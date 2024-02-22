Real Madrid to honour Sergio Ramos upon return to Santiago Bernabeu with Sevilla

Sunday’s La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu will be a special one for Sergio Ramos, as he prepares to set foot in the iconic stadium (as a player) for the first time since leaving the club back in 2021.

Ramos heads back to the Spanish capital with Los Nervionenses – his boyhood club – in search for a positive result. He is very much looking forward to the match, and ahead of kick off on Sunday, he will also be honoured by Real Madrid for his 16 years of service to the club, as reported by Diario AS.

The report notes that there won’t be much pomp behind the tribute to Ramos, with Real Madrid opting for a low-key presentation “out of respect for Sevilla”, whom they signed the 37-year-old from back in 2005.

While it could be a great moment for Ramos to be back at Real Madrid, there’s no doubt that his full focus will be on helping Sevilla pick up a positive result – one that could burden Los Blancos in the La Liga title race.