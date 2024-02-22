Real Madrid more hopeful of agreeing new contract with Toni Kroos

On Thursday, Toni Kroos announced that he would be coming out of international retirement to play for Germany at this summer’s European Championships. The 34-year-old midfielder walked away from international football in 2021 after the conclusion of Euro 2024, but he’s now set for a return to the international stage.

Kroos is reported to have consulted with Real Madrid and head coach Carlo Ancelotti before announcing his decision. According to MD, this matter is said to have increased Los Blancos’ hopes of retaining the veteran for at least one more season, something that they have been trying to do for several months.

Kroos is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, and he has re-affirmed on multiple occasions that he wants to end his career on a high note. He’s yet to decide whether he wants to play on for another 12 months, although club officials see this Germany decision as a sign that he is open to continuing.

It remains to be seen what Kroos decides. He’s expected to come to a decision nearer the end of the season, and Real Madrid are desperately hoping that he decides to pen a renewal.