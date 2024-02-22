Paris Saint-Germain star keen to follow Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Real Madrid look to be on the verge of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, and with him, Los Blancos will be able to sell potential recruits on the prospect of playing alongside him. Something Achraf Hakimi clearly enjoys.

According to MD, the Paris Saint-Germain wing-back is keen to follow Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2025. The Moroccan star is out of contract in 2026, and may be able to secure a move from Paris, given they will be keen not to lose him for free the following year, unless they can renew his deal.

Hakimi is one of Mbappe’s closest friends in the PSG dressing room, and of course he came through the academy at Real Madrid before leaving for Borussia Dortmund and then Inter. It could also work out for Los Blancos in terms of timing. With Dani Carvajal already 32 years of age, it will not be long before they are looking for a replacement. It would go against their usual practice of signing a player who would at that point be 27, but given his links to the club and Mbappe, they might be tempted to make an exception if no obvious replacement for Carvajal emerges.