Manchester United reignite interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

After Frenkie de Jong criticised the media for their reporting on his salary – seen as an attempt to pave the way for a move from Barcelona – the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils were interested in de Jong in the summer of 2023, but eventually he rebuffed any exit talk.

Again the discussion surrounding his salary has ramped up, not entirely coincidentally as Barcelona prepare to sell some of their stars this summer in order to square off their books. Ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Napoli, de Jong told some of the Catalan media to be ashamed of themselves, for reporting things that are not true.

Now Football Transfers claim that if de Jong does want to leave – he declared on Tuesday that he was happy at Barcelona – that United would again be interested in his signature this summer. However they do say that unless de Jong indicates he would be happy to move, then they will move onto other targets.

Certainly it would be convenient for Barcelona if de Jong was open to leaving, and they could fetch a big fee for the Dutchman. The 26-year-old has thus far only had one impressive season last year, and has not done enough to be considered a necessity in one of their deepest positions. Nevertheless, de Jong has always maintained that he is happy at Barcelona, and since he arrived has maintained that it is his dream life.